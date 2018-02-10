Squatters in Chief Kapatamoyo to lose farm land

Squatters in Chief Kapatamoyo’s area in Chipata may lose part of their farm land to accommodate a garbage dumpsite.

During a cholera update meeting yesterday, Chipata City Council District Planning Officer Edward Zulu, says officers, who visited the site for the new dumpsite found that a larger piece of land was occupied by maize fields.

He says that his office will re-engage Chief Kapatamoyo to help identify the owners of those fields and negotiate with them to vacate the area soon after harvesting their fields.

Mr. Zulu also indicated that the local authority is currently looking for extra 10 hectors of land for the dump site.

He explained that the council is still having challenges with some people, who are dumping garbage along the Kagunda road.

Mr. Zulu says that to avoid this, the council will engage local people to help direct trucks to the current dumpsite.