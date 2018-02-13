Thirty years imprisonment for defilers

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a man of Petauke district to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour, on one count of defilement.

Appearing before Lusaka based Judge Mwape Dancewell Bowa for sentencing yesterday was Alex Daka.

Facts before the court are that Daka, was caught pants down by his wife, having carnal knowledge of his step-daughter in his maize field.

According to the court records, Daka infected the victim and his wife with a sexually transmitted infection.

In mitigation, Legal Aid Counsel Sally Bwalya, who spoke on behalf of the convict asked the court to exercise leniency as he is a first offender, who is remorseful for his actions.

When passing ruling, Judge Bowa said he had taken into consideration, the mitigation submitted on behalf of the convict.

He however, said that the sad tale in the matter is that the convict defiled an innocent child and infected her with an STI, a Sexually Transmitted Infection, together with his wife.

He said such people need to be caged in society for a long period of time to protect the lives of women.

Others who were sentenced of the same offence are Bright Chungu aged 47 years old of Petauke district, who was also sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour, for defiling a 9 year old girl and infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.

Fuckson Ngoma of Chipata district, aged 57 years old, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 10 year old girl, while Victor Mbewe of Chipata district, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour, on one count of incest.

Dausi Phiri, aged 20 years of Chipata district was given 15 years for defilement.

Meanwhile Lameck Phiri, of Petauke district, who was facing one count of rape, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labor while, Michael S. Mawere, aged 35 years of Chipata district, who took an underage girl into his house, and defiled her for two months, on the pretext that he will marry her, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Judge Bowa advised all the convicted persons to appeal to the court of appeal if they are not satisfied with the court’s ruling.