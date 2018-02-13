Chipata City Council accused of mismanaging funds

A civic leader in Chipata district says auditors are quickly needed at Chipata City Council.

Chipangali Ward Councilor, Kennedy Shumba, says auditors are quickly needed because resources such as Ward Development Fund and the equalization fund have for many years not been used appropriately.

Mr. Shumba told Breeze News that for the past one year he has been in office, he has not seen how the equalization fund has been used.