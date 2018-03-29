Retirees ask President Lungu to assist them get terminal benefits

The Public Service Retirees Association of Zambia is appealing to government to pay retirees who have not been paid for twenty years now.

Association Provincial Chairperson Evans Malama says that only 96 out of about 2,000 retirees have been paid national wide.

Mr. Malama told Breeze FM News that some of the retirees have died due to depression and that those who are still living have continued to suffer.

He says with the high cost of living, retirees have been greatly affected as they are unable to put food on the table.

Mr. Malama explains that from the time the court made a judgement that retirees should be paid on December 23rd 2011, the previous and the current governments have not been serious in handling their plight.

Mr. Malama has therefore, appealed to President Edgar Lungu to facilitate the process of paying retirees and ensure that the payment is made by the end of June this year.