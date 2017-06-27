BBC TRAINING

Breeze FM News Editor, Samuel Ndhlovu is attending three months training with the BBC in business reporting.
Samuel was one of the three successful applicants to the BBC business reporting course, which was advertised to all BBC partner stations in Africa.
Samuel has already spent two months with the BBC at the new BBC Broadcasting House in London.
He is currently on recess and will resume his one month final training in October 2013.
greeting from Jubilee malambo radio production manager my question is on samuel is he still in loooooondon.