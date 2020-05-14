Alleged illigal gold mining in Chasefu district amidst Covid 19 fears, has attracted concerns from the public.

Some residents in Kajilime ward of Chasefu district have expressed worry over alleged illegal gold mining activities that have continued taking place in the area amidst Covid 19.

One of the residents, who opted to remain unknown, notes that there has been an increase in the number of foreign visitors, who have been seen conducting mining activities at Zovuluma hill.

The resident, who is also working for one of the miners, says the residents have engaged the area councilor to inform relevant authorities.

And when contacted for a comment, Kajilime ward councilor David Mthika says he was recently informed that there are people who are reportedly coming from Lusaka and are conducting gold mining activities at Zovuluma without following the proper laid down Covid 19 health guidelines.

He says the mining activities happening at Zovuluma hill have raised concern among members of the public in the ward especially that most people conducting mining activities are coming from Lusaka, which has the second highest number of Covid 19 cases after Nakonde.

He has called on government to intervene adding that the concerns by the residents are true and need urgent attention.