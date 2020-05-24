Business men in Chasefu District are reportedly selling distributed government relief food.

A Civic leader in Chasefu district has expressed concern towards reports that DMMU, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit were distributing mealie-meal to businessmen at the expense of vulnerable people in need of relief food in the area.

Speaking to Breeze FM News in a telephone interview, Kajilime ward Councilor David Mthika says he was disturbed with reports that DMMU was giving relief mealie-meal to business owners at Emusa sub center, while the vulnerable people who were registered as beneficiaries of the relief package have not been given.

He says if at all, reports of the empowerment program by DMMU are true, there is need for DMMU to consider equal distribution of the relief mealie meal to all businessmen and not selective distribution.

Mr. Mthika added that he personally visited the trading area and discovered that the relief mealie meal was been sold and the traders confirmed having received the commodity from DMMU.

Meanwhile DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says his office is not aware of what is happening in Chasefu and therefore, whatever is happening is pure theft of public property.

He says DMMU has not empowered any business owners in Chasefu district, adding that anyone selling food that is being distributed under relief food, risk being prosecuted.

Mr. Kabwe says he is positive that the law enforcers in the province will follow up the matter and ensure everyone involved is dealt with accordingly.