Chief Mphamba of the Tumbuka speaking people of Lundazi district says the implementation of the Mphamba water supply extension project will reduce possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Speaking to Breeze FM News, the traditional leader notes that for a long time now people in his chiefdom were sharing water sources with domestic animals, as they entirely depended on water from shallow wells.

The traditional leader however, called on the water utility company to extend the water supply project to higher laying villages in the chiefdom.

He explained that currently the only people that are able to benefit from the project are those situated in low laying places.

Meanwhile Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director Aaron Mulinda says the project is targeting about three hundred customers.

He says that so far, the first phase of the project, which involves the installation of 2.2 kilometer water pipes and other associated fittings has been completed.

Mr. Mulinda says the company is now connecting new customers in the area and that so far 8 households have been connected