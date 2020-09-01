Chief Zingalume of the Chewa people of Chadiza district has called on his subjects to vote for people that will uplift their living standard in 2021 general elections.

Chief Zingalume says many people have flooded the chiefdom enticing people with money and material things to vote for them in next year’s elections.

He says that people must chose leaders that will listen and respond positively to the concerns of the people in the area.

The traditional leader says that the electorates must not be cheated by material things but look for politicians who have the heart to serve the people through development and job creation.

Chief Zingalume said this in Chadiza over the weekend.