Delayed completion of chipata’s Kalindawalo road has raised worry among citizens.

Some drivers in Chipata have expressed concern over the stalled construction works of Kalindawalo Road.

The Taxi Drivers told Breeze FM News that the road is important for their business and are now wondering why its construction has stopped.

A check by Breeze FM News found that the road has only been improved to bituminous standard, on a stretch between the Chipata Golf Course and Magazine Compound.

The road has been under construction for more than two years now.

But Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has attributed the delay in construction of Kalindawalo Road to logistical issues.

Mr Mwale says Sable Construction Company, who has been working on the road, was partially funded for the work that has been done so far.

He assured the drivers that works will resume as soon as logistics are made available.