Seventeen suspects of Mchini Compound in Chipata who were charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace appear in the Chipata Magistrate Court for mention.

Seventeen suspects of Mchini Compound in Chipata who were charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace yesterday appeared in the Chipata Magistrate Court for mention.

James Banda and 16 others who appeared before Magistrate Moses Phiri participated in the riot that broke out in Mchini last month, after the death of a Magazine resident.

Magistrate Phiri has set September 23rd 2019 as a day for commencement of trial.

He said the suspects will remain in custody, until they meet the bail conditions. Each suspect is required to pay 500 Kwacha cash and present two working sureties, attracting a sum of 5,000 Kwacha in their own recognizance.