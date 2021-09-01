Some residents in Kasenengwa district reiterate their appeal to authorities to rehabilitate the dilapidated Chipata-Msoro road

Residents of Kaluwawa village in Kasenengwa district are asking the new government to consider grading Chipata-Msoro road and repair all the crossing points in the area.

Jennipher Sakala says rehabilitating feeder roads will help easy movements among farmers, who are currently finding challenges to transport their produce to the markets.

And Onesta Phiri says people in the area are wondering why the PF government ignored the challenges people are facing in rural areas despite several promises. She claimed that a number of people lost their lives at Kasenengwa Bridge, which was washed away after heavy rains.

