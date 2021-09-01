The Alliance for Good Governance has commends President Hakainde Hichilema on his call to the defense forces to ensure that no party cadres wear any military uniform.

The Alliance for Good Governance has commended President Hakainde Hichilema on his call to the defense forces to ensure that no party cadres wear any military uniform.

Alliance for Good Governance president, Joseph Chileshe said it has been his organization’s wish to see sanity in the country and discouraging cadres from wearing military uniforms being the right step taken to having achieving sanity.

Mr. Chileshe called on political party leaders to help the security agencies to adequately respond to the Head of State’s call by making sure that they discourage them from wearing attire that is synonymous to military.

He said the use of counterfeit military attire has potential to plunge the country into flames as it is one of the major sources of political violence which the country has been witnessing because cadres want to outdo their opponents.

The Alliance for Good Governance leader also called on all political party cadres to be disarmed with immediate effect as they remain a danger to society.

He noted that a good number of cadres are in possession of guns which they have been flushing in the public with intent to instill fear in vulnerable members of society. Mr. Chileshe said the Head of State’s pronouncements have so far instilled confidence in the general citizenry that has been moving and living in fear because if the heavy presence of political party cadres that had engulfed many public places