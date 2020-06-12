The Eastern Province Labour Office says the situation on the impact of COVID-19 in the labour market is changing in the province. This follows the announcement by President Edgar Lungu that the hospitality industry should operate normally for domestic tourists while adhering to COVID-19 measures. And in Livingstone of Southern Province, by yesterday, Victoria Falls had recorded about 7,000 local people who went to see the Victoria Falls. Provincial Labour Officer Francis Shabani says in Eastern Province, some lodge facilities such as those in Chipata are slowly opening up because people are now using their facilities such as hosting conferences. Mr. Shabani says that for almost three months, the lodge facilities haven’t been operating, a situation that affected their income and that some of their employees have been laid off. He however, says employers should follow the due process of the law when reducing workers or sending them on forced leave.