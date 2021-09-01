The Food Reserve Agency to continue buying maize from farmers despite reaching the purchase target.

The Food Reserve Agency FRA says it will continue buying maize from farmers until October 31st 2021 despite reaching the purchase target.

FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe says the agency has so far purchased over 534, 000 metric tonnes exceeding this year’s target of 500,000 metric tonnes.

Mr. Chipandwe has dispelled rumors indicating that the agency has stopped buying maize since it has reached its purchase target. Mr. Chipandwe has encouraged farmers to continue delivering their maize to their nearest FRA depots.

