The Human Rights Commission has commends President Hakainde Hichilema

The Human Rights Commission has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for setting up a clear national agenda that respects human rights and upholds the rule of law.

Commission Chairperson, Mudford Mwandenga, is happy with the President’s directive to the Zambia Police Service, to carry out thorough investigations before arresting suspects.

Mr. Mwandenga says the commission is also happy that the police service was directed to consider granting police bonds for bondable offences, in order to avoid violating the constitutional right to personal liberty, as provided by the Laws of Zambia.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

And Mr Mwandenga has called on the police to adhere to the Presidential directive and the provisions of the law in order to end violation of the right to personal liberty.

He clarified that the implementation of the Presidential directive has the potential to contribute to ending violations of human rights of suspects and accused persons, such as prolonged pre-trial detention, overcrowding, lack of access to adequate water supply, sanitation and food before and pending trial.