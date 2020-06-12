There is no leadership vacuum in the Province_East PF

The Patriotic Front PF Party in Eastern Province has warned that it will not condone the unruly behavior from some members of the party.

The ruling party says there is no leadership vacuum in the Province and Andrew Lubusha remains the Provincial Chairperson and Member of the Central Committee, MCC.

PF Provincial IPS, Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri says the architect of the protest and petition by unruly youths against the leadership of Mr. Lubusha, is a suspended Councilor, Kennedy Shumba of Chipangali ward.

Mr. Phiri, who is also Kanjala ward councilor, says Mr. Shumba is currently on suspension for gross indiscipline and that he has a record of issuing disparaging remarks and disrespecting cabinet ministers, provincial party leaders, MPs, and even the Party President.

He told Breeze FM News that issuing press statements demeaning party leaders may lead to Mr. Shumba being expelled from the party.

And when contacted for a comment, Chipangali Ward councilor Kennedy Shumba has reminded Mr. Phiri how he blamed Mr. Lubusha after being beaten in Petauke district during the burial of the late Chief Nyamphande.

Mr. Shumba has lamented that the IPS is an example of what is happening in the party.

And on his suspension, Mr. Shumba says there is no where he has signed that he received a suspension letter from the party.