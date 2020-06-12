Withdraw bill 10 from parliamnet_ZCCB

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has appealed to the conscience of all members of parliament across political parties to respect the will of the majority Zambians and immediately withdraw bill 10 from parliament.

ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu says any legislative process of making, reviewing and amending the supreme law of the land ought to be premised on a process that is widely inclusive, transparent accountable and anchored on consensus building rather than partisan interests.

In a statement made available to the media, Bishop Lungu says ZCCB acknowledges the desire by Zambians to address the lacunas that are in the 2016 amended constitution.

He says ZCCB also acknowledges the realization of many Zambians that bill 10 in its current form does not reflect the constitutional desires of the majority Zambians.

And Bishop Lungu says ZCCB is aware and concerned about the dwindling levels of vigilance among Zambians as they continue watching and saying nothing on the increasing incidents of human rights abuse, political violence, high levels of corruption, poor adherence towards the rule of law, and now the manipulation of masses over bill 10 exhibited by those who have taken it upon themselves to popularize it.

He adds that having undertaken a comparative analysis of bill 10, the parliamentary report on the bill as well as the current amended constitution of 2016, ZCCB has noted that while bill 10 may contain some progressive clauses, it also contains some retrogressive and highly contentious clauses.

The bishop has cited the proposed changes in the electoral system regarding mayors and council chairpersons among others.

