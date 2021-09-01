Zambia has continued recording a reduction in Covid-19 positive cases.

In a statement to the media, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama, however says despite the country recording a reduction in cases, Northwestern Province has in the past one week been a source of concern.

Dr. Malama says appropriate support in surveillance and case management is being provided.

He says Eastern Province has recorded 12 more cases out of One Hundred and Eighty-Two cases recorded countrywide.

He says it is clear that there is need to prioritize more focus on rural areas in the COVID-19 response so that they are not left behind.

Dr. Malama says during this window of reduced cases and positivity, focus is much on system strengthening to inform investment as the country anticipates the fourth wave later in the year or early next year.

He says three more people have died from Covid-19 related complications, with all of them being above 60 years.