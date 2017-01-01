



Breeze FM is located at Chipata, the provincial headquarters of the Eastern Province and one of the fastest growing towns in Zambia.

Breeze FM encompasses three kinds of radio: it is a community-based, commercial station, with public interest programming.

As provincial capital, Chipata is home to many government offices and departments. It is also the provincial launch-pad of NGOs and international aid organisations.

For accessibility, Breeze FM gets full marks. Its studios are plumb in the centre of town, next to a taxi-rank, down the road from the main fresh produce market, close to the main banks, and surrounded by restaurants, shops and stalls.

The station operates for 24 hours each day. For 18 hours from 06.00 hours to midnight, Breeze FM broadcasts local programmes. The night shift, from 24.00 to 06.00 hours, is dedicated to BBC live programmes. Breeze FM is a partner station of the BBC.

